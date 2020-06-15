Telecounseling training starts Thursday at UNCP

June 15, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

PEMBROKE — A four-part Telecounseling Professional Development Series begins Thursday at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

The host of the series is UNCP’s College of Health Sciences, Department of Counseling.

Series sessions are virtual and scheduled for 3-5 p.m. Topics and dates include: Thursday, “Introduction to Professional Telecounseling: Ethical and Legal Considerations”; July 2, “General Telecounseling Practice Considerations”; July 16, “Professional TeleSCHOOL Counseling”; and July 30, “Professional Clinical Telemental Health Counseling.”

The series is open to graduate students, current school counselors and current mental health counselors. Participants are eligible to earn up to eight continuing education hours. The Department of Counseling is a continuing education provider approved by the National Board of Certified Counselors.

“This training series affords professional counselors across the region the opportunity to better understand the value and application of telecounseling in their practice, whether in a school or clinical setting. The use of telecounseling can increase access to counseling and other mental health services for families and individuals in our region. The department is positioned to support local schools and agencies in expanding the delivery of telecounseling as we continue to navigate the pandemic and into the future,” said Jeffrey Warren, UNCP Department of Counseling chairman.

The sessions are free to attend, but registration is required. Visit uncp.edu/telecounseling to register. If participants need accommodations to access the program and/or program materials, contact Jonathan Ricks, [email protected]