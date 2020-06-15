United Way awards scholarships

Each of six graduating, college-bound high school seniors were awarded a $700 scholarship by the United Way of Robeson County. Receiving the scholarships were Arison Alford, Purnell Swett High School; D’anta Carter, Red Springs High School; Kyle Edwards, Early College High School; Kaitlyn Hunt, Fairmont High School; Destiny Maynor, St. Pauls High School; and Kylan Rivera, Lumberton High School. United Way partners with the Public Schools of Robeson County to hold the annual Project Graduation event. Project Graduation did not take place this year, but scholarships were offered to one student from each high school in Robeson County. Each school’s principal selected a winner Thursday via a blind draw. Courtesy photo | United Way of Robeson County

Courtesy photo | United Way of Robeson County

