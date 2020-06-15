Virus-related deaths in Robeson County now at 34

Smith

LUMBERTON — Two Robeson County residents died as a result of contracting COVID-19 and 35 more cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed, the county Health Department reported Monday.

The latest two deaths are a 50-year-old female who tested positive three weeks ago and a 94-year-old female who tested positive 10 days ago. They bring the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 34.

The numbers from over the weekend and Monday bring to 1,091 the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Robeson County since the first case was reported March 21.

Of the cases reported Monday, 19 were male and 16 were female. The oldest person to test positive was 94 years old and the youngest was 5.

American Indians accounted for 14 of the new cases. Ten were Hispanic, eight were white and three case reports did not list race.

The local hospital tested 22 of the cases, and private health-care providers tested nine. Three were tested outside Robeson County, and the local Health Department tested one.

“Lately there have been multiple opportunities for coming into contact with crowds, not maintaining distancing, not masking and not washing hands,” said Bill Smith, county Health Department director. “Testing would be appropriate if you feel you have been exposed.”

North Carolina’s total of reported cases jumped Monday by 983, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 45,102 confirmed cases recorded in the state, and 29,219 of those patients are presumed healthy. The coronavirus has caused or contributed to the deaths of 1,118 state residents and left 797 residents hospitalized.

The American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing donors insight into whether or not they have been exposed to the coronavirus, according to the Red Cross. At the same time, there continues to be an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products.

Antibody testing will indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to COVID-19, regardless of whether or not they developed symptoms, according to the Red Cross. Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.

The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness.

Donation appointments can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation.

Two blood drives have been scheduled for June in Robeson County. The first is 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 26 at New Hope United Methodist Church, located at 210 S Martin Luther King Jr. St. in Rowland. The second is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 29 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, located at 1009 Old Main Road in Pembroke.

The NCDHHS announced Monday that the state’s Community Action Agencies have begun to receive flexible funds that can be used to help low-income individuals and families meet a variety of needs caused by the economic disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These funds are part of the federal Community Services Block Grant and can, among other allowable uses, help eligible residents facing eviction with unmet rent and utility expenses.

Community Action Agencies are nonprofit organizations created by President Lyndon B. Johnson’s signing of the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964. To be eligible for CSBG-funded services, individuals and families must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.