Fitness center in Lumberton reopens Tuesday for limited services

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday paved the way for a critical permit for a proposed natural gas pipeline that would cross under the Appalachian Trail.

The justices ruled 7-2 to reverse a lower court ruling that had thrown out the permit for the 600-mile Atlantic Coast Pipeline that would carry fracked natural gas from West Virginia through Virginia and North Carolina and end near Pembroke. Supporters say the pipeline would bring economic development, thousands of jobs and reduced energy costs for consumers.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for a majority of the court that the “Forest Service had the authority to issue the permit here.” Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented.

Other legal issues remain before construction of the pipeline could begin. The narrow question before the Supreme Court was whether or not the U.S. Forest Service has the authority to grant rights-of-way through lands crossed by the Appalachian Trail within national forests, as project developers Dominion Energy and Duke Energy and the Trump administration argued.

The pipeline would run in part through the George Washington National Forest, where a 0.1-mile segment of the pipeline would cross about 600 feet beneath the Appalachian Trail.

Atlantic Coast Pipeline spokeswoman Ann Nallo said in a statement that the decision is an “affirmation for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and communities across our region that are depending on it for jobs, economic growth and clean energy” and that they “look forward to resolving the remaining project permits.”

Nallo also said the Supreme Court upheld a longstanding precedent of allowing infrastructure crossings of the Appalachian Trail.

“For decades, more than 50 other pipelines have safely crossed the Trail without disturbing its public use. The Atlantic Coast Pipeline will be no different,” she said. “To avoid impacts to the Trail, the pipeline will be installed hundreds of feet below the surface and emerge more than a half-mile from each side of the Trail. There will be no construction activity on or near the Trail itself, and the public will be able to continue enjoying the Trail as they always have.”

The partners in the pipeline’s construction, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas and Southern Company Gas, appreciate the many stakeholders who supported their position in this case, she said. Among those stakeholders are the U.S. Solicitor General, more than 60 members of Congress, dozens of labor and industry groups and 18 state attorney’s general.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein did not join the coalition of AGs, led by West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, that filed a brief in December 2019 asking the Supreme Court to overturn a ruling by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia. The court ruled on Dec. 13, 2018, that the U.S. Forest Service lacks the power to grant rights-of-way to cross beneath the Appalachian Trail.

The Sierra Club and other environmental groups had argued before the Supreme Court that because the 2,200-mile scenic trail from Georgia to Maine is considered a unit of the National Park System, no federal agency can grant a right-of-way for the pipeline. They say only Congress can approve such a crossing.

D.J. Gerken, program director for the Southern Environmental Law Center, which represented the environmental groups before the Supreme Court, said they were disappointed with the ruling but that it “doesn’t mean much for this pipeline in the near term” because it is still missing a total of eight required permits.

Gerken said the Forest Service will now need to restart the environmental review process and then decide if it will reissue a permit for the pipeline. The Forest Service still needs to address three other issues cited by the 4th Circuit when it tossed out the permit, including the court’s finding that the agency had failed to fully consider alternative routes to avoid national forests.

“The practical, real-world requirement of having to look for a different route for this thing is still very much on the table,” he said.

The project has had numerous setbacks since plans were first announced in 2014. Legal challenges brought by environmental groups have prompted the dismissal or suspension of eight permits and halted construction for more than a year.

The project is more than three years behind schedule and its original price tag has nearly doubled to $8 billion.

Nallo said the pipeline will bring a critical new gas supply to growing markets in Virginia and North Carolina and will support the shift away from coal and toward intermittent natural resources like solar. Greater availability of natural gas will attract manufacturing businesses.

Environmental groups say the pipeline would scar pristine landscapes, put numerous rivers and streams at risk of increased sedimentation and harm sensitive species. Pipeline opponents also say the pipeline poses a threat to the cultural history of American Indian tribes, such as the Lumbee Tribe, that live along the ACP’s proposed route.