Fitness center in Lumberton reopens Tuesday for limited services

June 15, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health’s Southeastern Lifestyle Fitness Center in Lumberton will reopen Tuesday for limited services.

Services to be offered include pool activities, outdoor fitness classes, and indoor fitness center access for individuals with a physician referral.

Pool services include water aerobics classes and one-hour lap swimming sessions. Outdoor classes will be cancelled in the event of inclement weather.

Current members will not be charged for pool access and outdoor classes. Nonmembers can sign up for these services at a cost of $8 per person. Space is limited and pre-registration is required for classes and swim sessions. Registrations can be made by calling 910-738-5433.

Class schedules and swim time availability will be updated on the center’s Facebook page at @selifestylecenters.

Only individuals with a documented physician referral will be allowed to use the indoor fitness facility. Standard membership fees apply.

All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and guests will be required to wear masks at all times.

Hours of operation will be Mondays through Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fitness center will be closed Saturdays and Sundays.

The center is located at 4895 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. Call 910-738-5433 for more information.