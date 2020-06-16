Police seek public’s help after shooting

June 16, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Police here are asking the public’s help regarding a shooting on Washington Street that left a 25-year-old Dillon man hospitalized.

After hearing gunshots about 3:25 p.m. Monday near Washington Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, a Lumberton police officer found Jabriel Morrison in his car at Kash and Karry Grocery Store, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Morrison had been shot.

Morrison’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, and he was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to the police department.

Morrison was shot while attempting to turn his vehicle around on Washington Street, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Morrison was unable to see the shooter. There are no known suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Detective Yvette Pitts at 910-671-3845.