Crime report

June 16, 2020 Robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff”s Office:

Brian Jacobs, Rennert Road, Shannon; Zachary Stackhouse, Fairgrove Road, Fairmont; and Donyelle Bostic, Lexielogan Lane, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

N.C. Department of Public Safety Probation and Parole Department, West Fifth Street, Lumberton; Cassie Chavis, Saddletree Road and Crestwood Drive, Lumberton; Cathy Beasley, Locklear Road, Pembroke; Deanna Leviner, Pawleys Road, Maxton; and Mary Sabourin, Norment Road, Lumberton.

Shawn Thomas reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s office that he was the victim of an assault by someone who pointed a gun at him on Briona Drive in Lumberton.