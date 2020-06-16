Statue of one of UNCP’s founding members

June 16, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Jonathan Bym Sports editor
Matt Blue Facebook photo Shown is the statue of Hamilton McMillan on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke after it was defaced Monday with red paint. The paint was removed Tuesday. McMillan was one of the university’s founding fathers. Matt Blue Facebook photo

Matt Blue Facebook photo

Shown is the statue of Hamilton McMillan on the campus of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke after it was defaced Monday with red paint. The paint was removed Tuesday. McMillan was one of the university’s founding fathers.

Matt Blue Facebook photo

PEMBROKE — The statue of one of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s founding members was vandalized Monday, and has since been cleaned.

Pictures started circulating on social media Tuesday morning showing red paint on the statue of Hamilton McMillan, which faces Old Main on the south end of the campus.

“I can confirm that an incident occurred at some point yesterday involving vandalism of university/state property. Earlier today, the statue was cleaned,” said Jodi Phelps, a UNCP spokesperson.

“Video is being reviewed, and the incident is currently under investigation,” Phelps added. “While it is an active investigation, we cannot comment further.”

The statue of McMillan was erected in 1987 as a part of UNCP’s centennial celebration. The original brick base was replaced in March 2019 with a granite base, and benches were placed around the monument.

McMillan was born in Cumberland County and spent most of his life in Red Springs. He was elected to the North Carolina General Assembly in 1885 and 1887. During his first term, he was responsible for enacting legislation to officially recognize the local American Indian population as “Croatan Indians” and established a separate school system under their control, according to his biography on ncpedia.org.

When he returned to the state House of Representatives in 1887, he supported legislation to secure funds for the Croatan Normal School in Pembroke, which would become UNCP. The resulting law appropriated $500 to be used for salaries to train American Indian school teachers.

McMillan was not re-elected to the General Assembly again. During the Hamilton McMillan Day Celebration in Red Springs in 2009, former Lumbee Tribal Chairman Jimmy Goins said his work for the tribe was his demise.

“This destroyed his political career,” Goins said for an article about the Celebration. “How many people do you know in our lifetime that had the backbone and the courage of a Hamilton McMillan? He gave up everything to help a depressed people.”

Before becoming a politician, McMillan was a teacher and an attorney.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.