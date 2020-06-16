Congratulations offered

June 16, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Well-wishers line the Robeson County Board of Elections’ parking lot in Lumberton Tuesday to congratulate Krystle Melvin, who had just been sworn in as a board member. Melvin, a Democrat and an assistant district attorney at the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office, takes the seat formerly held by Karen Nance, a Democrat who resigned Aug. 30. Melvin’s term is for two years.

Well-wishers line the Robeson County Board of Elections’ parking lot in Lumberton Tuesday to congratulate Krystle Melvin, who had just been sworn in as a board member. Melvin, a Democrat and an assistant district attorney at the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office, takes the seat formerly held by Karen Nance, a Democrat who resigned Aug. 30. Melvin’s term is for two years.

Well-wishers line the Robeson County Board of Elections’ parking lot in Lumberton Tuesday to congratulate Krystle Melvin, who had just been sworn in as a board member. Melvin, a Democrat and an assistant district attorney at the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office, takes the seat formerly held by Karen Nance, a Democrat who resigned Aug. 30. Melvin’s term is for two years.