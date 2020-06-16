County sees largest one-day total of kids testing positive for COVID-19

Staff report
LUMBERTON — The largest one-day total of children testing positive for COVID-19 in Robeson County was included in the 36 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported Tuesday by the local Health Department.

A 5-week-old infant and nine children under the age of 17 were among the latest cases, according to the Health Department.

The latest reports highlight three important points, said Bill Smith, Robeson County Health Department director. The first is the number of children.

“Second, we have the first cases linked to the motorcycle mass gathering held 10 days ago in the western part of the county,” Smith said. “And third, several of these cases are linked to religious services held in the homes as well as in churches. Obviously none of these are work-related, and the second two have to do with masking and distancing.”

Since March 21, 1,127 Robeson County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the county Health Department. Of those cases, 34 have resulted in deaths.

The oldest person among the latest 36 cases was 80 years old. Twenty-one of the new cases are males and 15 are females.

American Indians accounted for 16 of the new cases; Hispanic, 15; African American, three; and white, one. One report did not list race.

Fourteen of the 36 cases were tested at the local hospital, according to the Health Department. Eight were tested at a hospital outside Robeson County, seven at a quick care facility, and seven at a private health-care facility.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported on its website that as of Tuesday nine patients are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and 15 employees are in quarantine.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ website, there were 45,853 confirmed cases in the state as of 12:12 p.m. Tuesday. The coronavirus has caused or contributed to the deaths of 1,154 North Carolinians and has left 829 state residents hospitalized.

