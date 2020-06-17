Drainage meeting Friday

June 17, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Robeson County Drainage commissioners from districts 1, 2 and 4 are scheduled to hold a virtual meeting on Friday.

The districts include the Back Swamp, Jacob Swamp, Moss Neck and Meadow Branch watersheds.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Zoom, a video conference software. To participate, call 1-312-626-6799 or click the following link at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8230724138?pwd=WnFObzRuVnI5d3dHUWtraVJJMmN3UT09.

The meeting ID is 8230724138, and the password is abodam.

Public comments must be sent by email to [email protected] by 5 p.m. Thursday.