Fairmont gets new business that focuses on education

FAIRMONT — A local educator is eager to give back to her community and is demonstrating that eagerness with the opening next week of her learning center in Fairmont.
Fairmont resident Lachardon Moore, who teaches pre-kindergarten at Long Branch Elementary School, said during Tuesday’s town Board of Commissioners meeting that she is excited about opening the New Beginnings Learning Center, located at 111 W. Thompson St. in Fairmont. A grand opening ceremony has been scheduled for June 26.
“It has always been my desire to be able to help the children learn and grow in a good and interactive environment, and when I got the opportunity to rent this building, things just fell in place,” Moore told the commissioners.
After working in early childhood education for 24 years, she looks forward to giving back to her hometown, she said. Moore worked with Head Start for 17 years before working as a preschool teacher of seven years.
The center will operate summer camp from June 29 to Aug. 5, and an after-school tutoring program when school resumes in August, Moore said.
Summer camp, which will operate Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., will include crafts, snack, two meals each day and trips, she said. The cost is $55 per child per week.
And she already has filled the 25 slots available, Moore said.
As children arrive for summer camp their temperatures will be checked and hands sanitized, she said. Once inside the center, they will wash their hands regularly and practice social distancing.
The after-school program will be offered 3:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The program costs $40 per week, she said.
“I hope that it continues to grow,” she told the commissioners Tuesday. “I hope I get the support from the town and the community.”
Mayor Charles Townsend looks forward to having a new business in town.
“It’s another business in Fairmont, and I’m behind the growth of business in Fairmont,” Townsend said.
The mayor also said the center gives parents the chance to focus on advancing their children’s education.
“I hope a lot of people will take advantage of it,” Townsend said.
Commissioner Monte McCallum said he fully supports Moore’s efforts to provide children with food and educational resources.
“I’m behind her 100%,” McCallum said. “Anything that advances the children is definitely a plus for me. That’s our future.”
