County under flood warning

June 17, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff and wire report

A flood warning is in effect for Robeson County until Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The Lumber River crested Wednesday at 16.6 feet and is expected to remain at flood stage until next week.

“Fortunately, it has crested so it should drop from here, but it won’t reach below the 13-foot flood stage until Sunday,” NWS meteorologist Tim Armstrong said Wednesday.

A total of 7.8 inches of rain has fallen on Lumberton in the past two weeks, Armstrong said. The average annual rainfall amount for the same two-week period is 4.7 inches.

The low-pressure system causing all of the rain in North Carolina was expected to start breaking up Wednesday and to move north into and through Virginia, Armstrong said.

“It should be in Pennsylvania by tomorrow,” he said.

Heavy rains caused flash flooding Wednesday in parts of North Carolina. Floodwaters washed away roads and bridges, and prompted multiple water rescues.

Five inches of rain was reported to have fallen in parts of the state east of Raleigh.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies rescued an elderly couple near Seven Paths Road Wednesday morning after water swept their car off the road. At one point, water filled all but the top 6 inches of the car, the sheriff’s office said.

Rescues also occurred in the Rocky Mount area.

Flood warnings were scheduled in some areas to last through early Thursday morning. Tornado warnings were issued Wednesday afternoon in Northampton County near the Virginia border.