Wildlife rescue seeks public’s help

June 17, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A local wildlife group is seeking the public’s help in acquiring a license to care for rabies vector species.

The N.C. Wildlife Commission recently began allowing animal rescue organizations to rehabilitate animals of the Rabies Vector Species, which include bats, raccoons, foxes, skunks and even bobcats, according to A Wild Life: Center for Wildlife Rescue, Rehabilitation. But a license is required.

The local rescue group is asking for help in raising $2,000, which will fund courses on rabies vector species, rabies immunizations and proper caging. Immunizations alone are $1,000 per person, said Rebekah Kriston, the nonprofit’s co-founder.

“Please help us meet our goal of $2,000 so that A Wild Life can get the RVS license and rehab these types of animals safely and legally,” Kriston said.

For information on how to give, call A Wild Life: Center for Wildlife Rescue, Rehabilitation at 910-255-0732.