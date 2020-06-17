Shooting leaves one man injured

June 17, 2020
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Police here issued arrest warrants Wednesday for a Fairmont man in the wake of a shooting incident that left one man suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The warrant was issued for 42-year-old Nicholes Leggett, of South Manila Street in Fairmont, according to the Lumberton Police Department. The warrants are for attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Officers were dispatched about 11:43 a.m. Wednesday after the department received a report of shots fired in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Page Street, according to the police department. Officers found that a home on Page Street and a home on Spearman Street had been hit with bullets. No one was injured at either home.

While officers and investigators were in the area they were alerted by Southeastern Regional Medical Center that a man suffering gunshot wounds had driven himself to the hospital, according to the police department. The man was identified as Keon Alston, 27, of Pleasant Hope Road in Fairmont.

Alston was sitting in his car in the yard of a home at 123 Page St. when he was shot, according to the police department. Alston suffered several gunshot wounds and was transferred to another hospital for further treatment.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to the police department.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the location of Nicholes Leggett is asked to contact Detective Yvette Pitts 910-671-3845.