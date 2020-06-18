Multinational company to create 46 jobs, make $9.42 million investment in Red Springs

June 18, 2020
Staff report

RALEIGH — Global packaging maker Serioplast US LLC will establish production operations in Red Springs in a project that will create 46 jobs in Robeson County, county and state leaders announced today.

The company, which manufacturers rigid plastic packaging for a wide variety of consumer goods, plans to invest $9.42 million in its new North Carolina presence, according to the office of Gov. Roy Cooper.

“This is wonderful news for the county. This is wonderful news for Red Springs,” said Channing Jones, Robeson County Office of Economic Development director.

“New jobs like these demonstrate that North Carolina has a strong workforce and is open for business,” Cooper said. “This investment by Serioplast shows that our state is a good fit for global companies.”

Serioplast US is the North American unit of Serioplast Group, founded in 1974 and headquartered in Italy’s Lombardy region. The privately-held firm employs a worldwide workforce of 1,600 across 30 facilities in 14 countries. In 2018, it opened its initial North American outpost in St. Louis, Mo. Serioplast’s plastic packaging products are used by major names in food and beverages, personal care products and other consumer goods.

