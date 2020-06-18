Crime report

June 18, 2020 Robesonian News 0

Caleigh Britt, of Quincey Drive in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a handbasket full of items from the Fresh Foods IGA, located at 1002 East Fifth St.

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday and Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

United Historical Museum, Atkinson Road, Orrum; Joshua Blackmon, Popes Crossing Road, Lumberton; and Norvan Jones, Rennert Road, Shannon.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Chelsea Jones, Snake Road, Lumberton; Tommy Haywood, Fayetteville Road, Lumberton; Delora Allen, Southfield Road, Lumberton; and Robert Jones, N.C. 710 North/Eddie Road, Pembroke.

Mark Halliburg, of North Cedar Street in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone damaged the metal door frame and casings to the bathrooms at North East Park located at 502 Hornets Road.