Sears store that has stood in Lumberton for decades to close soon

Jessica Horne Staff writer
Sears Hometown, located at 4329 Fayetteville Road, will close its doors on July 24, after operating in Lumberton for more than 30 years. Jessica Horne | The Robesonian

Sears Hometown, located at 4329 Fayetteville Road, will close its doors on July 24, after operating in Lumberton for more than 30 years.

LUMBERTON — The city will say goodbye in July to a store that has been a business landmark for more than 30 years.

Sears Hometown will close its doors for the last time on July 24, leaving its three employees without jobs, said store owner Charles Struve, who has worked for Sears for 14 years and owned the store since 2012. Because of the economic downturn and for other financial reasons he chose not to move again the store that has done business on East 24th Street and Fayetteville Road.

“We just decided to move on, to do something a little different,” Struve said.

The store will continue closeout sale, which began June 12, in an effort to clear out merchandise.

“It’s hard,” said Brenda Kerns, store manager. “(You) come in everyday and you give everything and it’s gone.”

The store manager of seven years said the coronavirus has contributed to the store’s closure.

“This virus has been hard on everybody,” Kerns said.

And soon, she will be looking for a new job.

“The sad part is it’s happened at a time where there’s just not a lot of jobs,” Kerns said.

Kerns was offered a position with the retail chain’s Sanford location. She turned down the offer because it would have been a nearly two-hour drive from her home.

Her last day at the store will be tough, she said.

“There’s been a lot of changes, a lot of ups and downs,” Kerns said of her time at the store.

But, she hopes many customers will return and that community members will take advantage of the sales.

“Just come see us one last time,” she said.

Lumberton Mayor Pro Tem Leroy Rising said he will be sorry to see the store close.

Rising said the impacts of the coronavirus have been felt across the city even as other stores, like JCPenney and Christian Book Store of Lumberton, are scheduled to close this year.

“It certainly is a new world right now,” Rising said.

The Lumberton location joins other Sears stores across the nation that have closed in recent months. Parent company Transformco announced in November 2019 that 51 Sears and 45 Kmart stores would be be closed by February.

Sears Holdings filed for bankruptcy in October 2018 after missing a $134 million debt payment. As result, the company planned to close 142 stores in a bid to continue operations, according to a report by NPR.

