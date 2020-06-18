Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death in Red Springs

Staff report

RED SPRINGS — A 23-year-old Parkton man is dead after being shot Wednesday night, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded about 10:18 p.m. Wednesday to the 4000 block of Old Lowery Road in Red Springs after the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wreck and person shot, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Azell Jamil Houston was found dead in his vehicle.

The shooting is believed to have occurred when Houston was leaving Thunder Valley Raceway Track, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

Anyone with video from the racetrack or information about the shooting should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.