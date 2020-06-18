I-74 project gets $25M

Staff report
LUMBERTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $25 million grant to fund further development around the Interstate 74 corridor, a U.S. congressman announced Thursday.

The Infrastructure For Rebuilding America Grant is to be used to complete a series of highway improvement projects on the US 74 corridor in Cleveland, Columbus, and Robeson counties, according to the office of U.S. House member Dan Bishop, a Republican who represents N.C. District 9, which includes Robeson County.

“This grant is a step towards upgrading the US 74/I-74 corridor to Interstate Highway standards, which is vital to the continued economic growth of the Ninth District,” Bishop said. “I applaud the Department of Transportation for prioritizing rural development throughout my district and working to increase reliability and resiliency.”

An N.C. Department of Transportation spokesman said the announcement is good news, but it’s too early to say for what work the money will pay.

“We are excited that the USDOT recognizes the importance of upgrading the U.S. 74 corridor, which we have been doing for the past several years with various projects,” Andrew Barksdale said. “Because we just got word of this announcement, we are still evaluating which projects along the U.S. 74 corridor we will apply this grant money for.”

When completed, I-74 will traverse North Carolina in a southeasterly direction from Virginia to South Carolina. It will connect the cities of Winston-Salem, High Point, Asheboro, Rockingham and Lumberton.

East of Interstate 95, I-74 is projected to continue to follow US 74, going through Whiteville and bypassing the town of Lake Waccamaw.