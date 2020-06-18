County Health Department reports 16 more COVID-19 cases

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Health Department announced 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The new cases bring Robeson County’s total count of novel coronavirus cases to 1,150, all coming since March 21. Of those cases, 34 have resulted in death.
Nine females and seven males were among the cases reported Thursday. A 76-year-old was the oldest confirmed case and a 20-year-old was the youngest.
Six of the cases were American Indian, six were Hispanic, two were white, one was African American and one case did not list race.
The local hospital tested nine of the cases and a private health-care provider tested three. Two were tested at a pharmacy drive-through testing site, one at a quick-care facility, and one case was reported from outside Robeson County.
As of Thursday, Southeastern Regional Medical Center has 12 patients in isolation after they tested positive for COVID-19 and 16 employees are in isolation.
The Southeast United State has the highest rate of positive results, and North Carolina has the highest rate among the region, with a 9% positive test rate, according to the county Health Department.
North Carolina had a new high for hospitalizations on Thursday, with 857 state residents currently seeking treatment for COVID-19, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The department also reported 1,333 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total to 48,188. Of those cases, 1,175 have resulted in death.
State prison officials have initiated a plan to test all 31,000 offenders for COVID-19, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Testing of the population is estimated to require at least 60 days to complete, at a projected cost of more than $3.3 million.
The tests will be analyzed by LabCorp, with the results transmitted directly into the Division of Prisons’ medical database. Testing results will continue to be posted on the Department of Public Safety website.
Testing is currently underway at Albemarle Correctional Institution in New London, according to NCDPS. Tests already are being conducted on all new offenders when they arrive at the prison from county jails.
The state has tested 2,809 offenders housed in its facilities, and the majority of offenders in the state prison system who tested positive for COVID-19 are now presumed to have recovered, according to NCDPS. Of the 717 individuals who tested positive so far, 635 have met federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state criteria to be released from medical isolation.
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced Thursday that it has issued guidance to assist employers reopening nonessential businesses and their employees returning to work during the evolving coronavirus pandemic.
The guidelines provide general principles for updating restrictions originally put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Labor Department.
“During each phase of the reopening process, employers should continue to focus on strategies for basic hygiene, social distancing, identification and isolation of sick employees, workplace controls and flexibilities, and employee training,” a Labor Department release reads in part.
Employers should continue to consider ways to use workplace flexibilities, such as remote work and alternative business operations, to provide goods and services to customers, according to the federal agency.