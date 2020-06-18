Multinational company based in Italy picks Red Springs for newest production operation

LUMBERTON — June 18, 1951, is the date of birth for Joe B. Freeman, a man who spent the majority of his life responding to people in need, advocating for the needy and being a public servant to the residents of Robeson County.

On Thursday, his 69th birthday, the people of Robeson County took the time to pay Freeman back for his contributions to the community.

As he watched from a window at Wesley Pines, first responders with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Lumberton Police Department, Lumberton Fire Department and Lumberton Rescue and EMS sounded their alarms and lit up the evening while staging a parade in Freeman’s honor.

Afterward, Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis presented Freeman with a resolution in honor of his lifetime of service and to proclaim June 18 as “Joe Freeman Day.”

“We wanted to make him happy with all of the things he loved,” said Carolina Lloyd, Freeman’s daughter.

Lloyd and her sisters, Amy Rooks and Beth Powers, coordinated the event in honor of their father who always had a soft spot for his family, first responders, Robeson County and the city of Lumberton.

“I love the first responders — always have, always will,” Freeman said. “We got the best city and the best county. I love you all.”

At the age of 3 Freeman was diagnosed with polio. He came home after a yearlong stay at the Greensboro Polio Hospital in 1955.

Six months of his time at the hospital was spent in an iron lung, Lloyd said.

Shortly after he came home, Freeman was on the front page of The Robesonian and was forever known as “Little Joe,” Lloyd said. From 1956 to 1957, he was Lumberton’s poster child for the March of Dimes and was photographed regularly alongside the mayor at events and camps for the disabled.

“He loved law enforcement, and he loved military, and he always wanted to do those things but couldn’t because of his condition,” Lloyd said. “He found a way around that.”

In 1966, Freeman, 15 at the time, was given an honorary membership status on the U.S. Army Airborne, Electronics and Special Warfare Board at Fort Bragg.

All of Freeman’s uncles were in law enforcement, which is how Freeman obtained his first job in public service, dispatching for the Lumberton Fire Department. He began the job on Feb. 1, 1971, when the fire station was housed in the now historic building beside the Robeson County Public Library.

In 1972, Lumberton communication combined the fire department and Lumberton Police Department, and he became a dispatcher for the new department officially named the Lumberton Police and Fire Communications Center. A requirement to being a police dispatcher was to have been a former police officer.

“The clerk of court at the time, Dixie Barrington, performed the service of making him an auxiliary policeman, which gave him what he needed to move on to the communications department,” Lloyd said.

Two years later, in 1973, Sheriff Malcom McLeod hired Freeman to lead his new communications department, located in the old columned county courthouse. Freeman was the first official director of Communications, overseeing a team of seven.

It was under Freeman that Sheriff Burnis Wilkins got his first experience in the law enforcement field.

“I was in high school, but he let me come in as a part-time dispatcher,” Wilkins said. “I credit him to getting me into the field.”

Wilkins said what he remembers most about Freeman is his willingness to help the first responders.

“He was a caring person for the community and, in particularly, the first responders,” Wilkins said. “Even during that era, he was trying to keep the places as upgraded as he possibly could.

“Back then, anything he could do to help the first responders, whether it be volunteer firemen, EMS or law enforcement, he would reach out to all.”

Freeman also gave Robert Ivey, the commander of Lumberton Rescue and EMS, his first job out of high school. He hired Ivey as a dispatcher in 1978.

“He gave me my start — 42 years,” Ivey said, while on the verge of tears.

Ivey said working under Freeman, “you never had to worry about where you stood.”

“He was serious when he had to be, but he also liked to joke around,” Ivey said. “He was a genuine person.

“He’s just a great person.”

In 1978, Freeman decided to run for Register of Deeds and won. He was sworn in on Dec. 1, 1980. He went on to serve four terms, a total of 16 years, in the role.

In the late 1980s, Freeman got a taste of the publishing world when he was placed in charge of the Robeson County Bicentennial Homecoming magazine. This magazine was specifically designed to highlight the air show that Lumberton was hosting to honor the nation’s bicentennial.

He got the bug and went on to edit and publish Celebrate Magazine, highlighting Robeson County’s bicentennial and the county’s history; the Robeson Gallery Magazine; and The Robeson Reporter magazine, which was published monthly from 1998 to 2009.

Throughout his life he served on many boards and was honored many times for his good deeds and service to the community.

“Daddy was good, and all he wanted to do was put out good,” Lloyd said.

Freeman currently has Post-polio Syndrome, which is a condition that affects polio survivors later in life.

Lloyd said Freeman spent his life living to the fullest degree despite his condition.

“There’s a lot of people in daddy’s condition that lived a full, healthy life and went to where they couldn’t button their own shirt. Daddy said he always knew that, so he wanted to live his life to the absolute fullest and he did,” Lloyd said.

Former Sheriff Ken Sealey summed up everyone’s sentiments.

“You’re a legend and a hero, Joe, and we appreciate you,” Sealey