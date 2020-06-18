Multinational company based in Italy picks Red Springs for newest production operation

Jones
Britt
Graham
Related Articles
- Senate passes Trump-inspired bill to roll back Cooper-sponsored mandatory minimum laws
- Golden LEAF awards nearly $650,000 to three local storm recovery, mitigation projects
- Financial impact of COVID-19 forces Southeastern Health to cut 147 jobs and makes other changes
- County expresses support for gun rights
- Britt to call for county to be Second Amendment sanctuary
LUMBERTON — A company based in Italy is making a $9.4 million investment in Red Springs that will create 46 jobs, local and state officials announced Thursday.
Global packaging maker Serioplast US LLC will establish production operations in Red Springs, according to Gov. Roy Cooper’s office.
“New jobs like these demonstrate that North Carolina has a strong workforce and is open for business,” Cooper said. “This investment by Serioplast shows that our state is a good fit for global companies.”
The announcement was hailed by the director of the Robeson County Office of Economic Development.
“This is wonderful news for the county. This is wonderful news for Red Springs,” Jones said.
County and regional industry recruiters and officials are excited and proud about being able to recruit a multi-international company to Robeson County, he said. They are excited about the jobs the company will bring and the investments it will make in the community.
“The company plans a more formal press release and grand opening ceremony, but because of COVID-19 and travel restrictions this will be planned for a later date,” Jones said.
State Sen. Danny Britt Jr., a Republican from Lumberton, called the news exciting.
“The arrival of Serioplast to our region is the result of collaboration and hard work by our local, state and regional economic and workforce leaders, and I commend their dedication,” Britt said.
State Rep. Charles Graham, a Democrat from Lumberton, said the county is proud to welcome Serioplast.
“State and local investments in our infrastructure and workforce are yielding exciting returns in the form of good jobs that pay good wages,” Graham said.
Recruiting Serioplast was a collaborative effort, Jones said.
He thanked the agencies and people who helped make the recruitment effort successful. Among them are North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority, the North Carolina Community College System, Robeson Community College, the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, the Robeson County Office of Economic Development, the Robeson County Committee of 100, ElectriCities, the town of Red Springs and North Carolina’s Southeast Regional Economic Development Partnership.
Serioplast US is the North American unit of Serioplast Group, founded in 1974 and headquartered in Italy’s Lombardy region, according to NCDOC. The privately held firm employs a worldwide workforce of 1,600 across 30 facilities in 14 countries. In 2018, it opened its initial North American outpost in St. Louis, Missouri. Serioplast’s plastic packaging products are used by major names in food and beverages, personal care products and other consumer goods.
“Serioplast Group considered several possible locations for this investment prior to making our choice of Robeson County,” said Carlo Innocenti, CEO of Serioplast Global Services S.p.A, the company’s Italian parent. “In the Town of Red Springs we found a site that fit our facility needs, had access to strong workforce assets and was convenient to growing North American consumer markets. We are grateful to North Carolina’s leaders, who were willing to work closely with our site selection team in addressing our objectives for this expansion.”
The company’s 46 new jobs will come with salaries averaging $45,457 per year, according to NCDOC. The average annual wage in Robeson County is $33,454. The project will create an annual payroll impact of more than $2 million.
“A performance-based grant of $150,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Serioplast’s new operations in North Carolina,” a NCDOC release reads in part.
The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.
Reach T.C. Hunter via email at [email protected] or by calling 910-816-1974.