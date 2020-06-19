Pet of the week

June 19, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Ladybelle is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. She is a terrier mix, who is about 2.5 years old, very sweet and playful. She is heartworm negative, up to date on shots and will be spayed before adoption. An application can be obtained by sending an email to rchsfriendsforlife@gmail.com or by calling 910-738-8282 to schedule a visit. The Humane Society is located at 3180 West Fifth St. in Lumberton. Courtesy photo | Robeson County Humane Society

Ladybelle is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. She is a terrier mix, who is about 2.5 years old, very sweet and playful. She is heartworm negative, up to date on shots and will be spayed before adoption. An application can be obtained by sending an email to [email protected] or by calling 910-738-8282 to schedule a visit. The Humane Society is located at 3180 West Fifth St. in Lumberton.

Courtesy photo | Robeson County Humane Society

Ladybelle is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. She is a terrier mix, who is about 2.5 years old, very sweet and playful. She is heartworm negative, up to date on shots and will be spayed before adoption. An application can be obtained by sending an email to [email protected] or by calling 910-738-8282 to schedule a visit. The Humane Society is located at 3180 West Fifth St. in Lumberton.