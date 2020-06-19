Pet of the week

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribal Council voted to stand by District 5 landowners who oppose the liquefied natural gas facility under construction in Robeson County.

The council’s vote, taken during Thursday’s meeting held via Zoom, was unanimous in approving a Resolution of Support opposing the $250 million facility, which is being built off N.C. 71 between Maxton and Red Springs. This area is in Tribal Council District 5, which consists of the Oxendine and Prospect communities, represented by Council members Wendy Moore-Graham and Jarrod Lowery.

“PNG has insufficiently provided the landowners in District 5 of the Lumbee Tribe with information justifying the necessity of the LNG facility,” Moore-Graham read from the resolution. “Whereas, PNG and Duke Energy has not provided any evidence that alternate pathways were considered for the proposed LNG facility.

“Whereas, there exist grave concern involving the health and well-being of future generations, the earth, the water and riverways near their lands closely associated with the Lumber River.”

When asked for a response, Piedmont Natural Gas Cooperate Communications issued a written statement that reads in part, “We have a profound respect for this community. It is important to Piedmont Natural Gas to be good neighbors for the long term. Before we started construction, we committed to minimize the impact of our construction activities on the environment, landowners and the surrounding community. Because this facility will be powered by electric service from Lumbee River EMC, there will be very few sources of emissions.”

Piedmont held an informational open house about the Robeson Natural Gas Storage Facility in May 2019. The energy company staged an update meeting in March.

“The public was invited to both events, which were well-received by the community,” Friday’s statement reads in part.

The facility will occupy 65 acres of a 685-acre tract of land owned by Piedmont Natural Gas Company, a Charlotte-based subsidiary of Duke Energy that serves 1 million customers here and in three states.

Piedmont operates three similar facilities in Charlotte, Goldsboro and Nashville. The 1-billion-gallon storage tank to be built in Robeson County will serve 80,000 to 100,000 customers, both industrial and residential.

Construction began a year ago and the project is on target for completion in 2021.

There was no discussion of the resolution during Thursday’s meeting.

Also during the Zoom meeting, the council amended its 2019-20 fiscal year budget, reappropriating funds for the Mobile Home Replacement line item. That budget line item has run dry, said Council Member Pam Hunt, chairman of the Finance Committee.

“We moved $560,000 to the Mobile Home Replacement line item,” Hunt said.

To make up the $560,000, $200,000 was taken out of the Rehab line item, $300,000 from nonemergency funds and $60,000 for the HVAC funds.

In other finance news, the council accepted a $10,000 COVID-19 Rapid Response Grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield to fund an irrigation system at the garden at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.

Council members also accepted a $526,670 Medication-Assisted Treatment Grant. Hunt said this will be broken down by salary, fringe benefits, indirect and other costs, supplies, development, and contractual services.

The council also approved a Resolution of Support for project Bridging Knowledge Elders to Youth Through Sharing of Food.

Also Thursday, Danielle McLean, the tribe’s Legal and Compliance officer, gave updates on tribal operations on behalf of Lumbee Tribe Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr.

McLean said applications for CARES Act housing assistance will be available beginning 9 a.m. Monday. Members can apply via telephone Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional details can be found on the tribe’s website and social media website.

“Housing assistance can be provided to income-eligible tribal members to cover one month of rent, mortgage or utility assistance for up to $700,” McLean said.

Applications for COVID-19 energy assistance also will be available Monday on the tribe’s website. Applications can be sent by email or regular mail.

McLean also told the council that 2,000 COVID-19 test kits have been ordered and testing sites will open after Independence Day. Secured sites include New Bethel United Methodist Church, Southern Spirit Boys and Girls Club, The Rock Church of God, Smith’s Volunteer Fire Department, Pembroke Rural Fire Department, Evans Crossroads Fire Department, Mount Airy Baptist Church, Saddletree Church of God, Zion Hill Baptist Church and Smyrna Baptist Church.

“Our staff is working to confirm additional sites,” McLean said. “Once all sites have been confirmed, a schedule will be shared with you all and published publicly.”

Food, personal protective equipment and educational materials also will be available at the testing sites, as well as access to Wi-Fi buses on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Lumbee Tribal Housing Complex, also known as the Turtle, will remain closed to the public indefinitely and restrictions on tribal-owned facilities will continue to be limited as long as the state remains in Phase 2 of reopening, McLean said.

McLean also made note that the State of the Tribe Address will be broadcast noon July 3 via the tribe’s website and YouTube channel.