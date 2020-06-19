Area assisted living facilities make plans to celebrate fathers

LUMBERTON — For the third straight week, Robeson County’s weekly total of confirmed COVID-19 cases dropped, with 10 new cases reported Friday by the county’s Health Department.

This week’s total of 104 confirmed cases is a decline of seven cases from last week’s total of 111. There has been 1,160 confirmed cases reported in Robeson County since the first case was reported March 21, Thirty-four county residents have died after contracting the novel coronavirus. The last death was reported four days ago, which is the longest stretch without a death since mid-May.

Of Friday’s 10 reported cases, seven were males and three were females. The youngest confirmed case was a 4-year-old and the oldest was a 49-year-old. Eight were Hispanic and two were African American. Nine of the cases were reported by a private health-care provider, and one was tested outside Robeson County.

The Robeson County Health Department announced Friday the opening of five free drive-through COVID-19 testing sites where people can be tested from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturday during the next month.

Friday and June 27, testing will take place at First Missionary Baptist Church in Parkton. On July 10 and 11, testing will be at St. Joseph Miracle Revival Center/Solid Rock Ministries in Red Springs; on July 17 and 18, at the Rowland Depot in Rowland; on July 24 and 25 at the R.B. Dean/Townsend Middle School campus in Maxton; and on July 31 and Aug. 1 at Mill Branch Baptist Church in Fairmont.

“The Robeson County Health Department is pleased to team up with CORE again to address COVID-19 testing in our county,” said Bill Smith, county Health Department director. “Utilizing agency funds matched by the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, as well as supplies and material supplied by CORE, we plan to take drive-through testing services to five of our towns. While some areas have church sites that can accommodate the testing and have a population willing to assist, other areas will utilize a public site with interested church members assisting. A good example of this is St. Matthews Metropolitan AME Zion Church whose grounds are too limited to support the testing activity, but who has a church population that will ably assist the efforts being done at a public school in Maxton.”

Testing at all sites is open to people ages 16 and older, including the asymptomatic and symptomatic. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

Individuals interested in being tested can preregister using the following link: http://robesoncovidtesting.com. Preregistration is strongly encouraged. When completing the registration process; individuals will have the option of selecting their preferred testing site. All Robeson County residents who qualify for a test may make an appointment through the portal.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported 17 patients are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and 14 employees are in quarantine as of Friday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the second-highest one-day total for positive cases on Friday, with 1,652 cases statewide for a total of 49,480. There are 871 state residents in hospitals because of the virus, which is a new one-day total record. The virus has caused or contributed to the deaths of 1,197 state residents.

In NCDHHS’ bi-weekly report on cases at congregate living facilities, the three facilities in Robeson County listed no increases in cases or deaths since Tuesday’s update. Currently, Glenflora nursing home in Red Springs has five cases and no deaths; WoodHaven Nursing, Alzheimer’s and Rehabilitation Care Center, an affiliate of Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton, has 31 cases and three deaths; and Greenbrier of Fairmont has 95 cases and nine deaths.

With a decision from Gov. Roy Cooper regarding the possible end or continuance of Phase 2 coming next week, which could carry a decision on the opening of fitness centers and gyms, Southeastern Health partially opened its fitness center in Lumberton this week. For people who had memberships there and at Planet Fitness, when the time comes to open back up those facilities, it will be a resumption to normal for their membership fees.

Members have not been charged while the centers have been closed, according to Amanda Crabtree, a Southeastern Health spokesperson.

The Lumberton location announced a return to limited services on Tuesday. There is no charge for these limited services for members, non-members can pay $8 per visit for the limited services, which include outdoor classes, water aerobics classes and lap swimming. Pre-registration is required.

Individuals who have a physician referral to the Prevention Pathways program are allowed to have full access to the center during certain hours for $30 per month.

Planet Fitness, which has remained closed since the governor’s order issued in March, has stopped payment for the months of April, May and June.

“We will keep you informed and let you know when your club is ready to reopen, and look forward to serving you in a clean, sanitary, and judgment free environment,” a statement on the company’s website reads in part.

Despite losing half of the month of March, members will not see a refund of that month’s charge.

“Unfortunately the timing of mandates and closures lead to some of our members being billed shortly before we closed,” the website says. “Rest assured that you will not be charged for any days when the club was closed. We will make an adjustment on your next billing cycle when your club reopens.”

For yearly prepaid members, the time lost to the virus will be added onto their memberships when gyms are allowed to open.