Area assisted living facilities make plans to celebrate fathers

LUMBERTON — Patients at local assisted living facilities will not miss out on Father’s Day this year, thanks to planned events such as small parties, parades and window visits.
Even with the extension of visitation restrictions initiated in March because of COVID-19, family members are invited to celebrate their fathers at Lumberton and Red Springs Assisted Living facilities, said Meredith Seals, chief operating officer at Victorian Senior Care, which manages the facilities.
Lumberton Assisted Living has scheduled a Father’s Day parade for 10 a.m. Saturday, she said. The event will allow family members to celebrate their fathers by honking car horns, waving and cheering.
“We have contacted families and have encouraged them to decorate their vehicles and celebrate Father’s Day with us,” Seals said.
Residents of Red Springs Assisted Living will celebrate Sunday with a casino-themed Father’s Day social at 2:30 p.m. followed by dinner of their choice, Seals said. Also, family members have scheduled times to drop off gifts while maintaining social distancing.
Wesley Pines Retirement Community distributed about 30 treat bags to fathers in all levels of care on Friday, said Amy Shooter, marketing director.
The community also encourages window visits, letters, and phone and video calls.
“We’ve got some scheduled FaceTime calls,” Shooter said.
The retirement community continues its care for residents by providing door-to-door deliveries of activity sheets such as coloring books. Some assisted living residents are staying connected by participating in Bible studies, she said.
“They are not bored,” Shooter said with a laugh.
Family members and other groups have also shown support by frequently visiting residents through the windows, she said.
Morning Star Assisted Living, located on Goins Road in Pembroke, also encourages window visits, said Karen Hunt, owner and administrator.
The facility will host a party for residents on Father’s Day that includes ice cream, cookies, soda and gifts, she said.
“Even the men who aren’t fathers will receive a gift,” Hunt said. “Can’t leave anyone out.”
Male residents at Greenbrier, a DePaul Senior Living Community in Fairmont, will be receiving goody bags and poster cards for Father’s Day, said Amy Cavalier, DePaul’s Communications coordinator.
“With current circumstances requiring social distancing and preventing family visitations, phone calls or handwritten letters from family are also welcomed,” she said. “Staff are happy to help facilitate a video chat using a computer, smartphone or tablet to help families connect with their loved ones.”
