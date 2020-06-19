Man dies in car crash

June 19, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A 42-year-old man died Friday morning in a car crash east of Lumberton.

At about 10:32 a.m., Shaun Alexander Lewis, of Lumberton, died when the rented 2020 Nissan Altima he was driving east on Seventh Street Road near Snake Road crossed the centerline and collided with a 2007 Dodge Caravan being operated by 77-year-old Lummie Hunt Jacobs, who was driving westward, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Trooper M.W. Chavis was dispatched to the scene, where Lewis was pronounced dead. Jacobs was transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

No charges are pending in this collision, according to the Highway Patrol.