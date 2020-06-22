City Public Works personnel repair water main break quickly

June 22, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A water main break that affected water service to much of the city over the weekend was repaired quickly.

The old asbestos cement water main under Elmhurst Drive in the Highland neighborhood broke about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, said Rob Armstrong, city Public Works Department director.

“It was a fairly significant break that stirred up a lot of sediment in the line,” Armstrong said.

The break was fixed in two hours, he said. Residents were encouraged to run their water until the water was no longer brown or discolored, and some reports of discolored water lasted until Sunday.