City Public Works personnel repair water main break quickly

June 22, 2020
LUMBERTON — The participants in the Juneteenth Peaceful Justice Rally were praised Monday by Lumberton’s police chief.
“It was just peaceful,” Chief Mike McNeill McNeill said. “The people here in Robeson County, I just speak highly of them.”
The event didn’t “bash” police officers, he said. It sought to keep them accountable, and put an end to police brutality.
Nearly 100 people turned out Friday for the peaceful protest advocating justice for African Americans on the annual holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.
Protesters gathered about 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot near K & K Auto Sales on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive before marching to West Fifth Street and on to the steps of the Robeson County Courthouse. The peaceful march sponsored by the Unified Robeson County Branch of the NAACP sought to bring more attention to police brutality and social injustice.
The rally follows protests in cities across the nation that have sprung up since the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
Scheduling the event on Friday held a special meaning because June 19 is seen as “Independence Day” for many African Americans, said Rev. Tyrone Watson, president of the NAACP’s Robeson County chapter.
“We can’t say that black people are free until all of us is free,” Watson said.
The event featured speeches delivered from the courthouse steps by Watson, Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott, Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr., Robeson County Commissioner Pauline Campbell, Patrick McNair, elected Public Schools of Robeson County School Board Member Vonta Leach, Dylan Jackson and Patrick and Solomon McNair.
“We are not here today to divide this county or this country, but we are here to unite those who are willing to be honest and be open about an issue that has been running unchecked in this nation for over 400 years,” Watson said Friday.
The Juneteenth Peaceful Justice Rally was her first celebration of the Texas proclamation by Union Army General Gordon Granger on June 19, 1865, announcing the end of the Civil War and slavery, Campbell said. The announcement in Galveston came 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.
“155 years later we are still fighting against injustices,” Campbell said of African Americans.
The commissioner said she would like to see more events that bring people of all races together to engage in a dialogue addressing issues that span the races.
Godwin agreed.
“Until we work together, and I’ve always said this, in Robeson County and nationwide, we’re not going to solve the bigger problem,” Godwin said.
All races should work together to solve problems of poverty, food insecurity and other economic issues, he said.
The tribal chairman attended the June 6 memorial service of George Floyd in Raeford, where he read an official proclamation by the Lumbee Tribe condemning the actions of police brutality and promoting unity among African Americans and American Indians.
“The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina pledges its support and stands in solidarity with the black community in the fight against systemic racism, social injustice and unequal treatment in our country,” he said.
Watson hopes the county will come together in the fight against racism, he said.
“We have an opportunity to be a beacon in the state and across this nation by, you know, showing unification,” Watson said.
The police department hopes to continue a positive relationship with community members, Chief McNeill said.
“We try to do the best we can to protect and serve the community,” he said.
Police officers continue to receive training on cultural awareness and crisis intervention, the police chief said. Officers receive use-of-force training every year.