Rowland residents have chance Wednesday to comment on proposed budget

June 22, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

ROWLAND — The Board of Commissioners here will hold a public hearing Wednesday so residents can comment on the proposed $1.47 million fiscal year 2020-21 budget.

The commissioners also are expected to vote on whether or not to approve the budget during the meeting scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m. in Town Hall, located at 202 W. Main St.

If approved, residents can expect to see a $1 increase each in the water and sewer, and trash collection fees. The fees hike means a resident who receives water, sewer and trash collection services will see a $2-a-month increase in fees.

The proposed budget does not include a property tax increase, keeping the tax rate at 79 cents for every $100 in property value.