Southeastern Health to expand patient visitation on Tuesday

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health’s will allow one support person per patient at Southeastern Regional Medical Center starting Tuesday.
The exception to this visitation expansion will be for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the health-care company.
“We are continuing to evaluate operations as we adapt to a COVID-19 world,” said Jason Cox, Southeastern Health vice president and chief operations officer. “We are prepared to welcome back a very limited amount of visitors to the hospital on Tuesday in a safe manner in order for our patients to have needed support while they are in our care.”
Visitation hours for inpatient units will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, according to Southeastern Health. Some units, such as ICU and Behavioral Health, may have stricter visiting hours.
One emergency department visitor will be allowed to remain with the patient for the duration of the patient’s time in the department.
Laboring mothers will continue to be allowed one support person.
End-of-life situations are evaluated to determine the appropriate number of visitors.
All visitors will have their temperature checked and be asked screening questions. Visitors are encouraged to wear their own personal face coverings but, in cases where none is available, will be provided a face mask by the screener. Face coverings must be worn continuously throughout the visit.
Southeastern Health began allowing one visitor for patients having procedures at SRMC and The Surgery Center on June 15.
Clinics and Gibson Cancer Center will continue restricting visitors except under extreme circumstances, according to Southeastern Health. Visitation continues to be restricted at WoodHaven Nursing, Alzheimer’s and Rehabilitation Center, an affiliate of Southeastern Health.
Back in mid-March, Southeastern Health changed its visitation policy in order to make it consistent with other leading health-care organizations across the country and in North Carolina. The health-care company also canceled all elective surgeries and procedures at that time.
Southeastern Health resumed performing elective surgeries in mid-May.