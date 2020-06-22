SeHealth offers online wait times for urgent and emergency care

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health has launched a new program that allows patients to see wait times for urgent care and emergency department visits online.
The program is accessible to the general public through the health system’s website at www.southeasternhealth.org or established patients may access it through their MyChart account using the “Find Care Now” tab, according to Southeastern Health.
Users can view location options and compare wait times and travel distances on a map in order to find the best location for their needs.
“We are excited to offer this type of interactive experience for our patients so they can choose the location that works best for them,” said Fordham Britt, Southeastern Health’s Primary Care Clinic director.
Location options include:
— Southeastern Health Mall Clinic on the campus of Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton;
— Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Pembroke;
— Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Whiteville;
— Southeastern Regional Medical Center Emergency Department.
Based on the real-time wait time and travel, users may choose a location for treatment and enter contact information. This notification does not serve as an online check-in nor does it reserve a place in line, but sends a notification of your desire to seek care within the noted travel time.
The online form requests the following information:
— Email address and phone number;
— Reason for your visit and a brief description, if desired;
— Estimated arrival time.
The program also includes the option to get directions to your chosen location.
Patients using this program are advised that wait times are current at the time of viewing online but may change depending on the number of patients seeking care before their arrival. Also, emergency department patients are seen in order of severity of their medical condition, not in order of arrival so estimated wait times may change rapidly.
“Patients will no longer need to call an urgent care center or the ED to see how many people are waiting when they consider seeking urgent or emergency care,” Britt said. “This tool will help our patients make an informed decision about where to seek care and will also help reinforce that, during certain times of the day, urgent care may be a more timely treatment option than emergency care if the issue is minor and not life threatening.”