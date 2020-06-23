Crime report

June 23, 2020 Robesonian News 0

Mike Perkins, of Twin Churches Road in Mumford, Alabama, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that while he was staying at Comfort Suites, located at 215 Wintergreen Drive, someone stole an Ingersoll Rand air compressor and gas container belonging to Burford’s Construction, of Lincoln, Alabama.

The following thefts were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Joseph Baker, N.C. 72 West, Red Springs; Jakayla Goodman, Alamac Village Drive, Lumberton; Larry Locklear, Garfield Road, Shannon; Elisa Oxendine, Mayberry Drive, Shannon; Ashley Oxendine, Hammonds Road, Lumberton; Erin Jones, Buddys Road, Pembroke; Gabrielle Blue, Calvins Road, Shannon; and Willie Allen, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke.

The following break-ins were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Rick Oxendine, Evergreen Church Road, Pembroke; and Terri Smith, Long Road, Lumberton.