Fairmont man surrenders to police as investigation of June 17 shooting in Lumberton continues

June 23, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report
Leggett

LUMBERTON — A 40-year-old Fairmont man is charged in a June 17 shooting that sent one man to the hospital and damaged homes on Page and Spearman streets.

Nicholes Leggett, of South Manila Street, was charged Friday with attempted first-degree murder, discharging weapon into occupied property and discharging firearm inside city limits after turning himself in to a Lumberton police officer at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Leggett was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $152,500 secured bond, according to the police department.

He was released Saturday after satisfying the conditions of his bond, according to information from the Detention Center.

The shooting is under investigation.

Officers were dispatched about 11:43 a.m. June 17 after receiving a report of shots fired in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Page Street, according to the police department. The responding officers found that a home on Page Street and a home on Spearman Street had been hit with bullets. No one was injured at either home.

While officers and investigators were in the area, they were alerted by Southeastern Regional Medical Center that a man suffering gunshot wounds had driven himself to the hospital, according to the police department. The man was transferred to another hospital for further treatment.

His injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to the police department.

The shooting victim was identified as Keon Alston, 27, of Pleasant Hope Road in Fairmont, according to the police department. Alston was sitting in his car in the yard of a home at 123 Page St. when he was shot.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Yvette Pitts at 910-671-3845.