Maxton Board of Commissioners sets Thursday meeting to vote on budget

June 23, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair News 0
Staff report

MAXTON — The Maxton Board of Commissioners has scheduled a special called meeting for Thursday to vote on whether or not to approve a more than $3 million fiscal year 2020-21 budget.

The meeting is to begin at 11 a.m. in Town Hall, located at 201 McCaskill Ave.

The $3,029,385 spending plan includes a 2% cost-of-living increase for town employees and does not call for increases in taxes or fees.