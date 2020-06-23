City Council sets public hearing Wednesday concerning rezoning request related to planned public housing

June 23, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A special public hearing has been called for Wednesday so Lumberton City Council can get public comment regarding a rezoning petition that, if approved, will clear the way for the construction of public housing on East Fifth Street.

The meeting is to begin at 11 a.m. and will take place remotely. People wishing to observe the meeting may stream it live on Facebook: City of Lumberton 911 Emergency Services. The deadline to submit comments was noon Thursday.

Also during Wednesday’s meeting, council members are expected to award a bid for the construction of Phase 1 for the Memorial Park and to adopt a resolution to take over 230 feet of VFW Road.

The Lumberton Housing Authority filed the request to rezone 9.73 acres of land at 2440 E. Fifth St., or N.C. 211, from business general commercial/mobile home sales to multifamily so 72 low-income housing units can be built. The request was approved Feb. 18 on an 7-1 vote by the city Planning Board.

According to Housing Authority Director Adrian Lowery, the plan is to replace 42 units at Hilton Heights and 30 at Meyers Park that were lost to flooding generated by Hurricane Matthew in October 2016.

During a March City Council meeting, Councilwoman Karen Higley asked that a planned planned public hearing be postponed until April 13. Higley said it is difficult for people in her precinct, in which the housing would be built, to attend an 11 a.m. meeting because of work obligations. Her request was granted.