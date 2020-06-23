RCC ready to help area businesses recover from effects of pandemic

June 23, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — A federal grant is allowing Robeson Community College to help local small businesses recover from the effects of the COVID-29 pandemic.

The college’s Small Business Center has been awarded a $51,724 CARES Act grant that funds its participation in the Reboot, Recover, Rebuild program. Robeson Community College’s was one of 58 Small Business Centers in North Carolina to receive a grant.

Reboot, Recover, Rebuild will provide small businesses with free counseling, coaching, information and resources to help them remain viable and recover from the pandemic, according to RCC.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for business owners to receive extensive, specialized counseling, and assistance in overcoming the negative impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bob Moore, RCC Small Business Center director.

Program resources and counseling include marketing plans, review of financial obligations, loan package preparation, strategies for scaling business operations and more.

“The counseling team for the Small Business Center at Robeson Community College includes individuals with experience in loan selection and loan package preparation, marketing, business plan development, Veterans programs, nonprofit formation and funding,” Moore said.

Funds and resources are limited. Small business needing assistance can go directly to https://www.robeson.edu/sbc/ and click on “Business Counseling Registration.”

E-mail correspondence to and from this address may be subject to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties by an authorized state official.