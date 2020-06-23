RCC ready to help area businesses recover from effects of pandemic

LUMBERTON — A 98-year-old woman is the latest Robeson County resident to die as a result of COVID-19, and 20 new confirmed cases were reported Tuesday by the county Health Department.

The woman’s death brings to 38 the number of county residents to die after contracting the virus, with the first being reported April 17. The latest resident to die had underlying health concerns, according to the Health Department.

There has now been 1,205 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus recorded in Robeson County since March 21.

Of Tuesday’s 20 cases, 12 were female and eight were male. A 2-year-old was the youngest confirmed case, and the oldest was 56.

Seven of the cases were Hispanic, five were African American, and two were American Indian. Six of the case reports did not list race. The local hospital tested 10 of the cases, a private health-care provider tested eight and a quick care facility tested two.

A drive-through testing site is scheduled to operate 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church in Parkton. Registration is encouraged and can be completed at http://robesoncovidtesting.com.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday 848 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing to 54,453 the number of confirmed cases. A new one-day high of 915 state residents hospitalized because of the virus was reported Tuesday. The virus has led to the death of 1,251 North Carolinians.

According to Tuesday’s edition of NCDHHS’ bi-weekly report on cases at congregate living facilities, the three facilities in Robeson County listed no increases in cases or deaths in more than a week. Currently, Glenflora nursing home in Red Springs has five cases and no deaths; WoodHaven Nursing, Alzheimer’s and Rehabilitation Care Center, an affiliate of Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton, has 31 cases and three deaths; and Greenbrier of Fairmont has 95 cases and nine deaths.

The state health agency also issued Tuesday its first report on virus clusters at child cares and school settings. No clusters were reported in Robeson County.

The North Carolina Republican Party highlighted positives from recent NCDHHS reports. The department estimated that almost 37,000 North Carolinians have recovered from COVID-19, meaning the active cases in the state is estimated at 15,461.

As of Monday, there were 4,120 empty hospital beds in the state, including 468 beds in intensive care units, and more than 2,000 available ventilators.

The U.S. Department of Labor today launched an interactive online tool to help workers determine if they qualify for paid sick leave or extended family and medical leave to cover time away from work for reasons related to the coronavirus.

The tool guides workers through a series of questions to help them determine if the paid leave provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, or FFCRA, apply to their employer. If the provisions do apply, the tool helps them learn whether or not they qualify for either paid sick leave or extended family and medical leave under that law.

The FFCRA requires certain employers to provide employees with up to two weeks of paid sick leave if they are unable to work or telework because of a federal, state or local quarantine or stay-at-home order. Employees are also eligible if a health-care provider has advised them to self-quarantine for reasons related to the coronavirus or are seeking diagnosis for coronavirus symptoms.

Paid sick leave may also be available to workers caring for someone subject to a quarantine order or self-quarantining based on a health-care provider’s advice, or caring for a child whose school, place of care or child care provider is closed or unavailable because of the coronavirus. Up to 10 additional weeks of expanded family and medical leave is available for workers forced to miss work to care for their children because the pandemic has closed or made unavailable their school, place of care or child care provider.

The FFCRA helps the U.S. combat the workplace effects of the coronavirus by giving tax credits to American businesses with fewer than 500 employees to reimburse them for the cost of providing paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave as required by the law.

The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division continues to provide updated information on its website and through extensive outreach efforts to ensure that workers and employers have the information they need about the benefits and protections of this new law. The agency also provides additional information on common issues employers and employees face when responding to the coronavirus and its effects on wages and hours worked under the Fair Labor Standards Act and on job-protected leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act at https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd/pandemic.