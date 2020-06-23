Deputies arrest Fairmont man for fatal hit-and-run

June 23, 2020 Robesonian News 0

Staff report
MAXTON — A 65-year-old Fairmont man was arrested Tuesday in relation to a hit-and-run that morning on Cabinet Shop Road that left a 37-year-old Pembroke woman dead.

Jerry Locklear was charged with second-degree murder and felony hit-and-run, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Locklear was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Sheriff’s deputies responded about 12:26 a.m. to a report of a car forced off Cabinet Shop Road in Maxton, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Melissa Lowery was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her vehicle was “intentionally” struck multiple times from behind by a vehicle operated by Locklear, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Lowery’s vehicle then exited the roadway and collided with a concrete culvert.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Division investigated the case with the help of the North Carolina Highway Patrol and Robeson County Communications Center. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.