House OKs money for Conner’s Law; bill named for fallen trooper goes into effect July 1

RALEIGH — The last legislative step needed to implement a law named in honor of a slain state Highway Patrol trooper was taken Tuesday by the state House of Representatives.

Rep. Brenden Jones, R-Columbus, Robeson counties, presented House Bill 425 to the full House, where it received unanimous approval. The bill appropriates $1.2 million dollars in nonrecurring funds for the 2020-2021 fiscal year to pay for benefits provided under Conner’s Law.

The bill was given final General Assembly approval Oct. 2, 2019, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed it into law Oct. 9. 2019. The law goes into effect July 1.

“It has truly been my honor to have started and finished this very important and needed legislation,” Jones said.

It was Jones who first filed the legislation. He was joined by legislative colleagues, the family of slain Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin Conner and members of the N.C. Highway Patrol when it was unveiled.

Conner was gunned down during a traffic stop south of Whiteville on Oct. 17, 2018.

“I would like to thank Rep. Brenden Jones for what he has done to establish Conner’s Law in honor of my husband, NCSHP Trooper Kevin Conner, who was murdered while serving and protecting our great state,” said Miranda Conner Ellington, who was Conner’s wife at the time of the trooper’s death. “I would also like to thank you for continuing to support our men and women in uniform who carry the weight of the badge each time they make the choice to put on their uniforms and begin their duties. In these turbulent and uncertain times, your support means so much to those of us who have been left behind to pick up the pieces of our lives after such tragedy has occurred.”

Provisions of the law include:

— Increasing the penalty for assaulting a law enforcement officer, probation officer, or parole officer with a firearm from a Class E felony to a Class D felony.

— Increasing the penalty for assaulting emergency personnel and causing serious bodily injury or using a deadly weapon from a Class H felony to a Class G felony.

— Increasing the penalty for assaulting emergency personnel and using a firearm from a Class F felony to a Class E felony.

— Providing an additional death benefit for public safety employees who are murdered in the line of duty.

— Making a technical correction to a related provision in existing law and makes it effective retroactively to the original effective date of the provision.

At the time of his death Conner was an 11-year veteran of the Highway Patrol assigned to Troop B, District 5 in Columbus County. The father of two children was born and raised in Bladenboro and was well-known throughout the area as a trooper and outdoorsman. He worked for about a year as a Lumberton police officer, and also spent some time in Robeson County serving as a highway patrolman.

Conner’s Law isn’t the only act performed in honor of the fallen trooper.

In August 2019, a classroom at Robeson Community College, the halls of which Conner once walked, was named in his honor. Conner’s parents and members of several law enforcement agencies came to the Sammy Cox Law Enforcement Center at RCC to share stories and dedicate Classroom 1128 to Trooper Conner during a ceremony organized by the RCC Foundation. A plaque mounted in the classroom reads, “In Memory of Master Trooper Kevin K. Conner.” A photo of Conner was placed inside the room, and a scholarship was established in Conner’s name.

“The way in which our law enforcement serves the community should be nothing but the best,” Maj. Freddy Johnson, of the State Highway Patrol, said during the dedication ceremony. “The best is what they deserve, and that’s what Kevin brought day in and day out.”

In October 2019, a memorial scholarship run in Conner’s honor was organized by Conner’s comrades in Bladen and Columbus counties to provide a scholarship for students from his patrol area. The run was scheduled to take place in Whiteville.

