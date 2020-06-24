Crime report

June 24, 2020 Robesonian News

Drew Moyer, Enterprise Holdings branch rental manager, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a Dodge Caravan from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, located at 3409 Lackey St. in Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Timothy Woods, Norment Road, Lumberton; Jeremy Blackmon, California Drive, Maxton; and Joyce Singletary, Horne Camp Road, Fairmont.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Larry Locklear, Garfield Road, Shannon; Judy Freeman, Collins Drive, Lumberton; Glenn Sutton, Prospect Road, Pembroke; and Christopher Locklear, Lumbee Avenue, Lumberton.