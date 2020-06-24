Judge increases bond in fatal hit-and-run case by $1.4 million

LUMBERTON — A judge on Wednesday added $1.4 million to the bond originally issued to a 65-year-old Fairmont man charged in the Tuesday hit-and-run death of a 37-year-old Pembroke woman.
Jerry Locklear, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and felony hit-and-run and placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Robeson County District Court Judge Angelica McIntyre increased the bond during Locklear’s first court appearance at 10 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the total bond to $1.5 million. The bond action was taken after a Sheriffs Office detective made a presentation and Assistant District Attorney Daniel Braswell made a motion to increase the bond.
Sheriff Burnis Wilkins expressed concern Tuesday about the previous bond, Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott said. He agreed with the sheriff’s assessment and decided seek a higher bond during the hearing.
“Bonds are set by the presiding magistrate,” Wilkins said. “In this case, we didn’t feel the bond was appropriate when you consider his extensive dangerous criminal history coupled with the heinous actions that led to the victim’s death.”
Locklear has previously served more than 30 years in prison, the sheriff said. His criminal history includes a previous conviction for manslaughter, the charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, felony drug offenses and an assault on a female.
“This man has proven time and time again that he can’t follow the laws of the land, and if he had been incarcerated this tragic death wouldn’t have taken place,” Wilkins said.
The impact on sheriff’s deputies who responded to the scene and the tele-communicator who listened to Lowery plead for help before her death also compelled him to ask for an increased bond, Wilkins said.
“This is a very sad ending to a now grieving family,” Wilkins said. “Melissa (Lowery) was trying to get help as she had called the 911 center as the event was unfolding. To listen to the recording of the terror in her voice as she was screaming for help was very disturbing to me.”
Locklear is accused of using his Chevrolet Suburban SUV to “intentionally” strike the rear of the passenger car operated by Lowery while she was driving on Cabinet Shop Road about 12:26 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. After being struck multiple times, Lowery’s car exited the roadway and collided with a concrete culvert. Lowery was pronounced dead at the scene.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.