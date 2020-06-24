Shootings leave 2 men injured

June 24, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RED SPRINGS — Two unrelated weekend shootings here sent two men to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Red Springs Police Department officers responded about 2:02 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of East Sixth Avenue to a report of shots fired, Capt. Charles McMillian said. They found a 44-year-old Red Springs man suffering from a gunshot wound in his leg.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he was treated and released, according to the police department.

Bullets also struck two vehicles on East Sixth Avenue and a home on Haywood Street. No other injuries were reported.

According to people at the scene, a person began firing shots from a van in the area of East Sixth Avenue, McMillian said.

In an unrelated incident, officers responded about 2 a.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired at a gas station on the 1100 block of West Third Avenue.

When officers arrived, they were told a 29-year-old Wagram man had driven himself to Scotland Memorial Hospital, McMillian said. The man, whose name was not released, had suffered a gunshot wound to his right hand.

Anyone with information on the shootings should call the Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454.