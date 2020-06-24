City Council punts vote on rezoning request related to public housing to Thursday

Horne Armstrong

LUMBERTON — The City Council on Wednesday set a new time for taking action on a rezoning petition that would clear the way for the construction of a multifamily housing development run by Lumberton Housing Authority.

The public hearing on the rezoning request took place during Wednesday’s meeting, but the council members decided to vote on the request during a meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday. Like Wednesday’s meeting, Thursday’s will take place without members of the public in attendance. People wishing to observe the meeting may stream it live on Facebook: City of Lumberton 911 Emergency Services.

“The clerk will be receiving written comments until noon tomorrow, Thursday the 25th.” City Attorney Holt Moore said Wednesday. “Council deliberation and vote on this will be tomorrow at 3 o’clock.”

Comments can be emailed to [email protected]

The Lumberton Housing Authority has asked that 9.73 acres of land at 2440 E. Fifth St., or N.C. 211, be rezoned from business general commercial/mobile home sales to multifamily so 72 low-income housing units can be built. The city planning board voted 7-1 on Feb. 18 to approve the request.

City Council received requests that the petition be approved from state Sen. Danny Britt, and Reps. Charles Graham and Brenden Jones. Fourteen local businesses and 41 residents also sent messages of support for the planned public housing complex that would include a playground and a community building.

Comments against the petition included concerns that the complex would lead to an increase in traffic and crime. A petition against rezoning the property had 81 signatures.

Meagan Hendren’s comments pointed out there already are more than six mobile home parks in the area.

“I would love to see citizens back in their homes and trying to get back to normal, but I do not think East Lumberton would be the best area,” her comment read. “Our little community does not need more housing in the area.”

Others voiced concerns about logistical issues related to the location.

“This particular area already has a dense population and multiple mobile home parks and apartment complexes. This would add more traffic to an already very busy highway,” Crystal Benton said. “Our area also no longer has Janie C. Hargrave Elementary for any new grade-school-age children to attend, leaving them to be bused out to other districts.”

Mitchell Prevatte submitted a comment with attached photos showing how other Lumberton Housing Authority complexes aren’t properly maintained.

“If the Lumberton Housing Authority hasn’t any intentions to resolve problems at existing housing units, why should we expect anything different by more being added to an already overabundance of public housing in the East Lumberton precinct?” his comment read in part.

Also during Wednesday’s meeting, council members approved three action items.

One was a resolution to seek city control of 230 feet of VFW Road as it goes under Interstate 95. The stretch of road currently is maintained by the state Department of Transportation. If the DOT board approves the city taking ownership, Public Works would advise Council to shut down the road permanently because work on a floodgate in the area would begin in spring 2021, said Rob Armstrong, city Public Works director.

The city owns VFW Road up to the intersection with Crystal Road.

“Currently, VFW Road is closed with our Hesco barriers, which are the temporary solution for flooding problems at this location,” Armstrong said.

If VFW Road is closed permanently, the city would only have to pay for the construction of one floodgate across the CSX railroad tracks. Armstrong said the budget for the project has expanded and the money coming to the city would pay for the construction of one floodgate.

Council approved requesting a financial distress waiver for the state-mandated policy that prohibits providers of electrical power from disconnecting customers who can’t pay their utility bill during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city is one such provider.

“The city now has over $1 million in delinquent accounts, with about 50% of our customers not paying,” City Manager Wayne Horne said.

Council also approved the bid from C.M. Lindsay and Sons to complete phase one of the the Lumberton Memorial Park that will be located at Water Street and Elizabethtown Road.

Phase one of the project involves leveling and preparing the site for construction, Horne said.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.