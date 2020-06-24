13 more Robeson County resident contract COVID-19

June 24, 2020 Robesonian News, Top Stories 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Health Department reported 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The new cases bring the county’s total for confirmed cases to 1,218. Of those cases, 38 have resulted in death, with four deaths reported earlier this week. The first confirmed COVID-19 case in Robeson County was reported March 21.

Seven of the cases reported Wednesday were female, and six were male. The oldest confirmed case was a 67-year-old. A 19-year-old was the youngest.

Race was not indicated on seven of the case reports. Three were American Indian, and one each was African Americans, white and Hispanic.

Five of the cases were tested an a hospital outside Robeson County. Four were tested at the local hospital, and two were tested by private health-care providers. One was tested at a pharmacy drive-through site and one at the county Health Department.

A drive-through testing site will be open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church in Parkton. Registration is preferred, but not required. People wanting to be tested at the site can register online at http://robesoncovidtesting.com.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported that as of Wednesday 16 patients are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, and 13 employees are in quarantine.

The second-highest one-day total for confirmed cases in the state was reported by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday. The 1,721 cases bring the state’s total to 56,174. There are 906 state residents currently hospitalized because of the virus, and 1,266 state residents have died after contracting COVID-19.