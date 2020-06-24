Rowland commissioners OK budget with $1 increase in water, sewer fee

ROWLAND — The water and sewer fees increase by $1 a month each, but property taxes will stay the same in a $1.47 million budget approved Wednesday by the Rowland Board of Commissioners.
The fiscal year 2020-21 spending received no objections from town residents present for the public hearing portion of the board’s workshop meeting in Town Hall.
There’s not a lot of change “numbers-wise” to the budget that takes effect Wednesday, Town Clerk David Townsend said.
“As always, unfortunately with Rowland, it’s a very tight budget,” he said. “It’s pretty much a carbon copy of our last budget.
“As far as budgets go, this one will be pretty vanilla.”
Like the current year’s budget, residents will see a $1 increase each in water and sewer fees. But, the trash collection fee remains the same. This means a resident who receives water, sewer and trash collection services will see a $2-a-month increase in fees.
Fiscal year 2020-21 will be the second year in a row town residents will see a fee increase, after a six-year hiatus. The fee increases are part of the town’s five-year plan to slowly increase the fees to reach the state’s average.
“Instead of waiting a couple of years and raising them a great amount we decided to slowly do $1 and not overload anybody at one time,” Mayor Michelle Shooter said.
By raising the rates to the state average, it places Rowland in line to receive grants to repair or replace aging town facilities, the mayor said.
“By raising it, it will help replace some of our aging equipment at our water and sewer plants,” Townsend said. “We’re trying to upgrade our plants because the water and sewer is one of our main sources of income.”
The approved budget does not include a property tax increase, keeping the tax rate at 79 cents for every $100 in property value.
The town will maintain current salaries for employees, but the commissioners will re-evaluate raises, Townsend said.
“We’re looking to discuss and evaluate the salaries of all our employees,” he said.
Townsend told the commissioners the town will be applying for a U.S. Department of Agriculture Special Evaluation Assistance for Rural Communities and Households, or SEARCH, grant and a Community Development Block Grant, but this will not be reflected in the recently approved spending plan.
The town may be required to appropriate a small amount of matching funds for the SEARCH grant, but the study paid for using the grant money will assist with funding needs for future sewer repairs, Townsend said.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the commissioners re-evaluated the town’s policies on charging individuals who rent town-owned facilities, mainly the Historic Train Depot. Townsend suggested establishing a fee of $25 per day to use the facility and an additional $10 if electricity is used.
The board then debated who would be charged.
“I don’t feel churches should have to pay the fee,” Commissioner Jean Love said.
Shooter suggested also exempting town-sponsored community events from the fee.
Townsend agreed to take the suggestions and develop a policy to be considered by the commissioners during their next scheduled meeting.
“I just wanted to get clarification,” Townsend said.
