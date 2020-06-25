Crime report

Austin Jackson reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a burglary that occurred on Wheat Drive in St. Pauls.

Adrian Deal reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone broke into his vehicle while it was parked on Alamac Road in Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Glenn Tatum, Dean Road, St. Pauls; Tammy Wilkins, McLettan Road, Lumberton; Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Pine Log Road, Lumberton; and Tammy Thompson, N.C. 130 East, Fairmont.

Stephen Cook, of Barker Street in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole his DEWALT reciprocating saw, a cordless drill, multiple 20 volt batteries and miscellaneous drill bits from a residence on West 28th Street.

Keisha Hunt, of Jason Road in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole medication from her while she was at a residence on Columbia Avenue.

Lana Anderson, of Indian Heritage Road in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her vehicle while it was parked at Ruby Tuesday, located at 5005 Fayetteville Road, and stole her purse, containing financial cards, a state ID and medication.