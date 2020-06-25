Shooting in Lumberton leaves SC injured

June 25, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Police here are investigating a shooting on Cherokee Street that left a 41-year-old Marion man injured.

Officers responded about 12:24 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a person shot on the 1000 block of Cherokee Street, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Lance Sentelle Crawford, of Church Street in Marion, South Carolina, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

Crawford was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released, according to the police department.

Crawford was walking in the area of Cherokee Street, when he heard someone speak to him before shots were fired, according to the police department. As Crawford attempted to flee the gunfire, he was struck in the leg by a bullet.

Crawford was unable to see who shot him, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department’s Investigative Division at 910-671-3845.