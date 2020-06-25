Event Saturday is chance for the public to show support for law enforcement personnel

LUMBERTON — An event to show public support for law enforcement personnel has been scheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

It is to take place in front of the Emergency Operation Center, which is beside the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 120 Legend Road in Lumberton.

The event is the brainchild of Athena Hucks, a part-time sheriff’s deputy with more than 15 years of experience in law enforcement. She was inspired to organize the event after seeing the negative attention being thrust upon law enforce officers across the nation.

“It just seems like right now there is a war on the police, and I feel like right now we need to show support,” Hucks said. “I went to the courthouse the other day and I had so many people coming up to me telling me they appreciate what I’m doing. It was an overwhelming feeling, and I want other officers to feel it too.”

The public is welcome to attend and share food and to show their support for the men and women in law enforcement by spending time with them, Hucks said.

Hucks works part-time with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, and is a full-time nurse.

“We want the public to come out and show their support and wear there blue,” she said.