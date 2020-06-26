Kindergarten sign-up starts Monday

June 26, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

LUMBERTON — Enrollment for kindergarten students in the Public Schools of Robeson County starts Monday.

Kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31 to register, according to the PSRC.

Online kindergarten registration requires kindergarten students to have an up-to-date immunization record and completed Health Assessment. Other required documents include certified birth certificate, verification of physical address, and tribal enrollment card (if applicable). Contact the school’s office for other requirements.

The required Health Assessment form also can be obtained from the school office or by visiting https://drive.google.com/file/d/1S-cQ2RiVnqG__Ek89n5X1V701Qhdnm7D/view.

For a list of required immunizations for kindergarten entry visit https://immunize.nc.gov/schools/pdf/k_school_vaccine.pdf.