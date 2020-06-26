Pet of the week

June 26, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Midnight is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. He is a black, male domestic medium-hair kitten, about 3 months old. Midnight is a very friendly, playful kitten that will make a great addition to any family. Adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200. Courtesy photo | Robeson County Animal Shelter

