State lawmakers appoint City Councilman Owen Thomas to North Carolina Housing Partnership

June 26, 2020 Robesonian News 0
Staff report

RALEIGH — A member of Lumberton City Council has been appointed by the state General Assembly to serve on a statewide board that establishes policy and allocates funding for the North Carolina Housing Trust Fund.

Owen Thomas, the Precinct 8 representative on City Council, was one of five people appointed to the North Carolina Housing Partnership. His appointment was part of Senate Bill 866, which was given final approval by the General Assembly and filed early Friday. The bill and all the appointments to 84 different governing and oversight authorities, boards and commissions is law because appointment legislation does not need the governor’s signature to become law.

According to SB 866, the terms for Thomas and the other Partnership appointees start Sept. 1 and will end August 31, 2023.

The N.C. Housing Finance Agency’s website reads in part, “The North Carolina Housing Partnership oversees, establishes policy and allocates funding for the North Carolina Housing Trust Fund. The Housing Trust Fund, appropriated by the General Assembly, is North Carolina’s most flexible housing resource, as well as the largest source of financing for supportive housing and emergency repairs or accessibility modifications.

“The Partnership consists of 13 members, including the NC Housing Finance Agency executive director, the secretary of the Department of Commerce and the state treasurer. The General Assembly appoints the other 10 members to represent low-income housing advocates, home builders, the League of Municipalities, nonprofit housing development corporations, residents of low-income housing and the real estate lending industry.

“This board meets quarterly to discuss the allocation of Housing Trust Fund appropriations.”