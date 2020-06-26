Differing views meet

June 26, 2020 Robesonian News 0
A counter-protestor holds up a “Natives for Trump” sign Friday as people calling for an end to police brutality march down Prospect Road in Pembroke. More than 150 students and community members marched from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke through the heart of Pembroke, while local residents voiced a mix of support and opposition.

A counter-protestor holds up a “Natives for Trump” sign Friday as people calling for an end to police brutality march down Prospect Road in Pembroke. More than 150 students and community members marched from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke through the heart of Pembroke, while local residents voiced a mix of support and opposition.

A counter-protestor holds up a “Natives for Trump” sign Friday as people calling for an end to police brutality march down Prospect Road in Pembroke. More than 150 students and community members marched from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke through the heart of Pembroke, while local residents voiced a mix of support and opposition.