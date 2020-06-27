Dispute leads to death of Pembroke man

PEMBROKE — A dispute Friday between two groups of people has led to the death of a Pembroke man.

“Investigators have a person of interest, and the investigation is ongoing,” a statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office reads in part.

Deputies responded about 2:43 p.m. Friday to a report of a person stabbed at 45 Hazel Road in Pembroke, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Vernar Hammonds, 32, was found suffering from a stab wound, and he was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division is conducting the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released more information about who was involved in the dispute and what caused it.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.