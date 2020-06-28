Neighbors come to aid of man shot, wounded in Orrum

LUMBERTON — It took a tie-breaking vote by the mayor Thursday to kill a rezoning request that would have cleared the way for the construction of a public housing complex in East Lumberton.

Bruce Davis cast the deciding vote during a special called meeting of City Council, the second in two days, to address the request from the Housing Authority of the City of Lumberton. The housing agency wanted to rezone 9.73 acres of land at 2440 E. Fifth St., or N.C. 211, from business general commercial/mobile home sales to multifamily so it could build 72 low-income housing units. The city planning board voted 7-1 on Feb. 18 to approve the request.

“We are disappointed in the decision not to approve the request,” said Adrian Lowery, Housing Authority executive director. “Now we go back to the drawing board because we have $12 million to use for new housing that will be a revitalization for the area.”

The site plan called for the construction of four housing buildings, a playground and a community building. The Housing Authority received $12 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency and Community Development Block Grant funding for the public housing complex that was intended to replace 72 units in Hilton Heights and Myers Park that were lost to Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

Flood insurance is costing the Housing Authority $400,000 a year, compared to $80,000 in 2016, before flooding from hurricanes Matthew and Florence hit the area, Lowery said.

“This is a significant burden for us, and this means we have to find a location that is outside of the 100-year flood plain,” he said.

Councilwoman Karen Higley, whose precinct includes the property to be rezoned, made the motion to deny the request. Her motion was seconded by Owen Thomas. John Cantey made a substitute motion to approve the request, which Chris Howard seconded.

Leroy Rising and John Carroll voted with Higley and Thomas against Cantey’s motion, and then in favor of denying the request. Cantey and Howard were joined by Melissa Robinson and Eric Chavis in voting to approve the request and against the denial motion. Davis voted against the substitute motion and then voted in favor of denying the rezoning request.

During discussion, Higley said that while she made the motion to deny the request, she is working in her precinct to find other housing options to help people displaced by the hurricanes.

She said 66 apartments for the elderly are being built on McPhail Road and at least 30 single-family homes are being built or renovated in East Lumberton using money from the city and state.

“I’m not totally ignoring flood victims. My heart goes out to them just like anybody else,” she said. “I will accept these families with open arms in East Lumberton.”

Cantey and Howard spoke of the need for public housing that arose after many of their constituents were flooded out of public housing during hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

“The government, whether on the national level, the state level or the local level, has really failed the citizens of South and West Lumberton. They have been without housing since the Matthew and Florence floods,” Cantey said. “There is no reason to deny housing as bad as we need housing in any area of this city.”

Howard said more issues like this are in the City Council’s future given the current social climate.

“Up until recently when we first started talking about this project, it was fine. No one was really against it from its inception. It was basically on a fast track. However, after a few residents became involved, and as it has multiplied, this is where we are now,” Howard said. “It’s the same as what we have been fighting for and what this unrest is about. We also have to continue to look at other elements that are coming down the line.”